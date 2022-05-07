Iranian volleyball team reaches quarter final in Brazil Deaflympics

The Iranian national beach volleyball team won the first set 21-13 and the second set 21-19 to beat Japan.

Iran’s B beach volleyball team is grouped with Germany, Estonia and Japan and has managed to beat them all.

The 20th Brazil Summer Paralympics began on May, 1, 2022 and will end on June 15 and over 4,000 athletes from 80 countries are competing in it.

The Iranian team comprised of athletes with hearing impairment in eight fields of football, judo, karate, field and track, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, arching, beach volleyball, and taekwondo are competing in the competitions and have thus far won five medals, including a silver in judo, and 4 bronze medals in karate.

The Iranian sports caravan in these games is comprised of 16 female athlete and 59 male sportsmen competing in 8 sports fields.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish