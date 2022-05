The wrestlers competed in the first five weight categories of 45, 51, 60, 71, and 92 kilograms and Iran’s Payam Ahmadi and Hamidreza Keshtkar grabbed the gold medals in 45k and 92k and Mehdi Bezi received the bronze medal in 45k.

Ali Ahamdi Vafa and Mohammad Kamaali, other Iranian wrestlers, made it to the finals and Reza Azarshab will compete for the third place.

