Hungary ready to broaden technology ties with Iran

Bolkai Donnes on Wednesday during his visit to the 11th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2022) said that Iran's development in startups and knowledge-based companies has been significant.

He added: "The high number of youngsters in the 11th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition indicates the scientific development of Iran and the bright future of this country in the field of startups and knowledge-based companies.

Head of Hungarian Science and Technology Park added that the Hungarian Science and Technology Park supports 86 companies in four fields, including "renewable energy, revenue management, health and food issues".

He said that his country is ready to broaden ties with Iran, including Pardis Technology Park and Tehran Innovation network.

11th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2022)

11th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2022) opened yesterday (Tuesday) in Tehran.

This exhibition is open from May 10 to 13 at Tehran's Pardis Technology Park.

