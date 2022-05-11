Iran, Qatar to pursue previous deals in Emir's upcoming visit to Tehran

In an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, head of Iran-Qatar commerce chamber Adnan Mousapour said that the upcoming visit would be in line with strengthening Iran-Qatar ties, as businesses in both countries are willing to cooperate.

Mousapour also said that at the same time as the joint commission of the two countries, a large delegation of Iranian businesses and private sector would travel to Qatar next month to meet Qatari businesses and trade officials.

Iran’s private sector is ready to offer hosting services and supply goods and meet demands for Qatar during the 2022 World Cup which is going to be held in Qatar this year, the official noted.

He added that in the upcoming high-profile Qatari visit, Tehran and Doha are going to implement the agreement reached in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to Qatar three months ago.

Mousapour also noted that Iran and Qatar have discussed increasing direct flight from several Iranian cities to Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.

