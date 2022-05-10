Deputy FM: Neighborliness Iran's strategic policy not temporary approach

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with Qatar's Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.

Al Hammadi’s visit take place within the framework of Iran-Qatar Political Consultative Committee.

Bagheri Kani called for regional integration and said that regional interests overlap national interests.

Qatar's foreign ministry secretary general, for his part, pointed to the recent successful visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation to Doha and the forthcoming visit of the Emir of Qatar to Iran and the formation of the Iran-Qatar Political Consultative Committee and said that the relations between the two countries are broad and deep.

He further thanked Iran for assisting Qatar during the PGCC embargo.

The Qatari diplomat also emphasized strengthening the element of regional talks to eliminate problems and facilitate cooperation between the two countries and announced that the agreements reached during the visit of the President of Iran to Doha are being seriously followed up on by the Qatari side.

At the end of the meeting, the document of the first meeting of the Iran-Qatar Political Consultative Committee was signed by the two diplomats.

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish