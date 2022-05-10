Iranian national's trial in Sweden politically-motivated: Judiciary spox

Khodaian said that Nouri’s trial couldn’t be described as judicial, because it is political and lacks international and even Sweden's national legal standards.

A fair trial has specific measures of which Nouri has been deprived, the spokesman said, adding that Nouri has even been deprived of his human rights.

Nouri has been deprived of any contact with his family for seven and half months and of in-person meeting with them for two years after being detained by the Swedish government, he noted.

He has also been denied having appointed attorney and forced to have public defender, although he introduced his attorney, Khodaian said, noting that Nouri was not allowed to be checked by a physician.

The Islamic Republic of Iran defends its citizens and Iran's Judiciary is following up Nouri’s case to provide him with legal assistance, the spokesman underscored.

He also touched upon Ahmad-Reza Jalali’s case, saying that the defendant's death sentence has been finalized.

The spokesman said that Jalali was detained in Iran on espionage charges and the Swedish government granted him citizenship after he was detained.

Khodaian dismissed the possibility of swapping Hamid Nour and Ahmad Reza Jalali, saying that the two cases were dependent and Nouri’s detention was baseless.

