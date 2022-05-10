Iran says is ready for broad economic ties with ECO member states

Speaking in the opening ceremony of ECO Tourism Capital for 2022 which was in northern Iranian city of Sari on Tuesday, Mahmoud Hosseinipour, the governor-general of Mazandaran Province, said that tourism was a good basis for creating jobs for the people of the province and all member states of ECO.

He noted that the attracting foreign investment was a priority for the province and the local government would pave the way for foreign businesses to attend the province which, according to Hosseinipour, has a high capacity in agriculture, industry, and sea ports.

The ceremony was attended by ambassadors of the nine ECO member states to Iran and officials of the regional organization as well as Iran’s tourism minister.

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Bakhodir Abdullaev whose country is currently presiding the ECO urged member states during his speech in the ceremony to focus on tourism by increasing flight lines between them.

