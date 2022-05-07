Regional consultations with Iran increase; Qatari emir to visit Tehran

After the administration of President Raisi announced the new policy to prioritize neighboring countries in foreign policy, the level of consultations between Iran and the countries in the region has significantly increased.

And now, the Qatari emir’s visit is going to happen only two months after a similar trip by President Raisi to Doha.

The upcoming visit is aimed at pursuing the agreements made during Raisi’s trip to Qatar.

Tehran and Doha have signed MoUs to cooperate on specific areas regarding the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Iranian and Qatari leaders will also explore ways to release Iranian funds in other countries.

