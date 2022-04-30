Qatar selected guest of honor at Tehran book fair 2022

Yasser Ahmadvand said that the selection has been done in a specialized process and Qatar has been selected for its cultural and religious commonalities with Iran.

He added that Qatar’s culture minister, director of Doha International Book Fair, and a group of Qatar authors and publishers have been invited to attend the TIBF 2022.

Ahmadvand said that this is an opportunity to hold meeting and sessions between Iranian and Qatari authors and publishers to exchange views and share literary, industrial, cultural and new sales methods.

Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup this year and Iran has signed agreements with the country to provide assistance in some areas, including hoteling, tourism, etc.

9416**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish