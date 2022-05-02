Hamas thanks Supreme Leader for stances on Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades appreciates the honest words of Ayatollah Khamenei and thanks the Islamic Republic of Iran’s standing with the Palestinian resistance and nation despite all challenges, the spokesman for the brigades said in an interview with Almayadeen TV on Sunday.

He also praised their strong stances adopted by IRGC commander-in-chief General Hossein Salaami on Palestine and the resistance.

The Supreme Leader addressed the Muslim world and the Palestinian resistance and nation in a live speech in the Arabic language on TV on the World Quds Day.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised the courage of Palestinian people and the operations carried out by the Palestinian youth and noted that the so-called “invincible army” of the Zionists has been replaced by the “invincible determination” in Palestine and all around the West Asia.

