Zionist regime lost power even in media sector: Iran Min.

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili addressed Iranian and foreign pro-Palestine activists at University of Tehran on Saturday, adding that despite all-out support by the United States for the Zionist regime, it has lost all power elements such as media in recent years.

The regime is experiencing downfall, he said, noting that the Israeli army usurped Beirut in 1982, but the regime’s uninterrupted defeats kicked off from that point, and 40 years later it could not succeed in any field.

Today, the Zionist regime is not able to secure even Tel Aviv and Haifa, which is a sign that the resistance forces, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, have a say in counterattack against the regime, the minister noted.

A remarkable point is that the media war has changed in favor of the resistance movement, he said, adding that the Zionist regime cannot continue media hype and distort facts on the ground.

The member of Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution in Iran went on to say that thanks to the efforts made by the Islamic Revolution as well as the sacrifice made by Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, former Commander of Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), holy al-Quds will be freed from Zionists’ occupation.

Esmaili expressed hope that Muslims will say prayers led by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei in al-Quds, Palestine.

The gathering of Iranian and international pro-Palestinian activists was held at the University of Tehran on Saturday, when some Iranian and foreign thinkers made speeches.

