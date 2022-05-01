Zionists’ crimes are against Judaism, humanity: Jewish rabbi

While demonstrating against Zionism along with a group of Jews on Friday in New York, rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss from Neturei Karta International, an anti-Zionist organization in New York, told IRNA that they had taken to streets in Manhattan to spread out their message on the difference between Zionism and Judaism.

“Zionism is nationalism and Judaism is a religion”, Weiss said, noting that the so-called State of Israel did not “represent the world Jews” and the Zionist regime couldn’t speak in the name of Jews.

“In the name of God we are forbidden to have a state”, the rabbi underlined, adding that the Jews are on exile since the destruction of the Second Temple and are forbidden to take away land from other people, especially from the Palestinian people.

He said that the Jews and other people in Palestine lived in peace for hundreds of years and they can live today also in peace, but the only problem is Zionism.

“It’s only political and has nothing to do with Judaism”, Weis say about Zionism.

“Of course. in Quds or Jerusalem we are not allowed to take away land”, he reiterated, adding that what the Zionists are doing in Quds, especially in al-Aqsa Mosque, are against Judaism faith and also against humanity

Weiss linked “all the bloodshed” in Palestine to attempts by the usurpers to create “the State of Israel”, praying to God for “the peaceful dismantle of the State of Israel” without any bloodshed.

Sayyed Hassan Nasir Shirazi, a Pakistani protester who had participated in the World Quds Day march in New York, told IRNA that the message of the protest was to express solidarity with the Palestinians and all those who are oppressed.

“We are actively supporting the resistance in Palestine against the Israeli oppressors”, Nasir noted, adding that he had participated to do his part in supporting those who defend the oppressed.

At the same time when the World Quds Day was celebrated in Iran, many people in New York took to streets on Friday to call for liberation of Quds.

The demonstration was attended by both Muslims and anti-Zionist Jews.

