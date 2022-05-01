Gov't spokesman: Iran not to leave negotiating table until its rights are met

Bahadori Jahromi made the remarks while speaking exclusively with IRNA correspondent in reaction to claims by the United States about the defeat of Vienna talks.

Negotiations are one of Iran's issues on the table along with other international issues, the spokesman said.

He declined to provide further details of the negotiations.

Iran and the five world powers – Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China – are in talks in the Austrian capital to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the landmark nuclear deal in 2018 and re-imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Tehran.

