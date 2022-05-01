US seeks ethnic, religious division in Afghanistan: Iran Speaker

Speaking in an open session on Sunday in Iran’s Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf touched upon the recent tragic events in Afghanistan and blamed insecurity in the country on the US.

He said that the US uses the ISIS to make Afghanistan insecure so that it can cause an unprecedented crisis in the country through creating ethnic and religious division to be able to blackmail the government in Kabul.

The Islamic Republic of Iran recognizes Kabul as responsible for providing security, but the caretaker government in the country has failed to do so up to now, the speaker noted.

Forming an all-inclusive government that cover all ethnic groups is among the first and foremost requirements of success in providing sustainable security, according to Qalibaf.

9416**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish