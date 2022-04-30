Former Afghan official appreciates Iran's hosting refugees

Abdullah Abdullah made the remark in a meeting with a senior official at Iran’s Embassy in Afghanistan, Hassan Mortazavi, according to the Saturday report of the Embassy.

In the meeting, the former Afghan official called for Iran’s support for Afghanistan’s progress.

Some are after creating tension among the two nations, he said while condemning such moves.

About the situation of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah said the Afghan people are the only ones that can decide for the fate of their country.

Further, he asked for Iran’s help for making an atmosphere for better life for its Afghan brothers and sisters.

He hoped that the conditions will be prepared for all Afghan refugees to return home.

