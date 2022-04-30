Iran calls for protecting security of its diplomatic missions in Afghanistan

A wave of bomb attacks has hit the capital Kabul and other cities in Afghanistan in the past few weeks, leaving dozens dead and many more injured.

The top Iranian diplomat, during his phone conversation with Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, expressed sympathy with the Afghan people over those attacks.

Amirabdollahian also expressed concern over possible threats to the Iranian embassy in Kabul and the country’s general consulates in the cities of Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar and Jalalabad.

He called on the Taliban government to take full security measures to protect the Iranian diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

Amir Khan Muttaqi assured his counterpart that the security of the Iranian missions will be protected.

Muttaqi said that Tehran-Afghanistan relations are important and enemies of both nations are seeking to harm their ties.

On April 11, the Iranian embassy in Kabul and the country’s general consulate in Herat were attacked by Afghan protesters over alleged mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Iran.

Tehran strongly condemned the attacks and held the Taliban government responsible for safeguarding its diplomatic missions.

Tehran, at the same time, warned that ill-wishers were trying to sabotage good ties between the two countries.

