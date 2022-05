Head of the Iranian Judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei had proposed the Supreme Leader to pardon or commute prison terms of a total of 1,542 Iranian inmates on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Article 110 (11) of the Iranian Constitution allows the Supreme Leader to pardon or commute prison terms of the inmates upon proposal made by the Judiciary chief.

