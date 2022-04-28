Iran envoy, Pakistan's Min. of State on Foreign Affairs stress strengthening bilateral ties

Mohammad Ali Hosseini met Hina Rabbani Khar in Islamabad on Thursday to congratulate her on her appointment as Pakistan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Recalling the strong commonalities of the two friendly countries of Iran and Pakistan, the ambassador said exploiting historical, religious, social and geographical commonalities is a good opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He stressed the need to expand cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the economic, trade, cultural, and border sectors, especially to increase public relations.

The Iranian ambassador expressed hope that during the new Pakistani government, more efforts will be made to strengthen ties, including more exchanges of delegations from the two neighboring countries.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement said both sides discussed ways and means to enhance fraternal ties.

It said Pakistan's Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar appreciate Iran's continued support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

She highlighted commonality of views between Iran and Pakistan on regional and international issues.

It is worth mentioning that the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian last night telephoned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on becoming Foreign Minister of Pakistan and invited him to visit Iran.

