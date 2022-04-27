FM: Iran-Pakistan ties can serve as a model for Muslim states

He made the comment in a phone conversation with Pakistan’s new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and congratulated him on taking the post.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that Tehran and Islamabad can further expand their relations during Zardari’s tenure.

Amirabdollahian noted that Iran and Pakistan this year celebrate the 75th anniversary of establishing their relations which are based on cultural and historical commonalities.

He added that these relations can turn into a model for ties between Muslim states.

Amirabdollahian said that Tehran seeks to boost relations with Islamabad in all fields and invited his Pakistani counterpart to visit Iran.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on his part, announced Pakistan’s readiness to further expand relations with Iran, especially in economy.

He expressed hope that obstacles to improving economic relations are removed.

