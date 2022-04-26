Iranian elites rank 1st, 3rd in Asia Pacific Vocational Contest

Ali Hossein Shahrivar announced that in the 2022 4th Asia Pacific Vocational Contest, hosted by Russia, the Iranian technicians ranked first in graphical designing and 3rd in web technology.

The participants in this year's competition are from Iran, China, India, Malaysia, Belarus and Russia, and the competitions were held from March 14 to April 3, 2022.

The Research Planning and Testing deputy of Country’s Technical and Vocational Organization said that those competitions pave the path for Iranian technicians’ presence in the 46th International Vocational Contest in Shanghai, China in three fields of graphic design, web technology, and mechanical and engineering design fields.

The competitions were held in 16-year to 23-year old range and Hamed Kasaie ranked 1st in graphical design, and Amir Kabiri ranked 3rd in web technology field.

