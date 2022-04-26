Zanjan Historical Bazaar undergoing renovation

He added that the ancient bazaar bears testimony to the rich cultural, artistic and historical heritages of Zanjan. The restoration of the ancient complex has always been among the top priorities of the Zanjan’s Cultural Heritage Organization, according to Iran Daily.



Several passages of the nationally registered bazaar were refurbished within the framework of the projects carried out during the past years.



Arjmand added that renovating the ceilings and entrances of some sections of the bazaar is among the objectives of the new project.

Zanjan Historical Bazaar

Reinforcing the old foundations of some structures, insulating the roofs of several passages and replacing old bricks used in the facade of its buildings have been included in the project.



The official noted that Zanjan Bazaar is a valuable ancient complex located in the heart of the city.



He said that the guild owners’ contribution to the renovation projects would help preserve the ancient complex as a valuable historical heritage.



Abolfazl Aali, head of the Research Department of Zanjan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization, said earlier that Zanjan Bazaar, the longest indoor market in Iran, is en route to global registration.

Zanjan Historical Bazaar

Aali said the necessary measures were undertaken in this regard, adding the process will take time.



He noted that the bazaar was constructed in the Qajar Era (1789-1925). Its construction began in the era of Agha Mohammad Khan Qajar in 1791 and was completed in 1799 during the reign of Fat’h-Ali Shah.



The dominant material used in the structure of the covered market is brick. The bazaar has 15 inns or caravanserais, eight mosques, and several traditional bathhouses, two of which are still operational. These structures form a large historical complex in Zanjan Bazaar.

Zanjan Historical Bazaar

Regarding the protection of Zanjan Bazaar, he explained that the organization has done its best to preserve the historical complex and prevent the owners from modernizing the traditional hojrehs (chambers).



6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish