Why should states acquire nuclear technology?

As a result of current energy crisis in the world and the hike in energy expenditure as well as instability in oil and gas markets, the demand for energy has increased and countries have started a vast competition to secure energy resources in a bid to maintain security. Moreover, the fossil resources are running out; so, states should find an alternative. Acquiring nuclear know-how helps reach self-sufficiency in securing energy requirements via nuclear fuel, which also causes progress in other sciences and technologies; thus, Iran would have a say in energy and security arena.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on the sidelines of Glasgow Summit 2021 that the nuclear energy can help overcome energy crisis in the future and secures international stability. Grossi highlighted that the world has done enormous efforts to enhance security a decade after Fukushima catastrophe, but nuclear facilities are not our problems, but non-abidance to regulations can be problematic.



--Nuclear Energy Reliable, Clean

Environmentally the rise of greenhouse gas emissions as well as the usage of fossil fuels have caused increasing concerns on the rising earth temperature; therefore, experts constantly warn about the aftermaths of global warming.

Global warming is a phenomenon, which ends up in the increase of average temperature of the earth and oceans. Reports say that 10 warmest years occurred between 1990 to 22007, a registered record which has been unparalleled in last 150 years. The negative impact of global warming on atmosphere is obvious when it comes to worsening of the situation regarding water vapor, carbon dioxide, methane, nitrogen monoxide and ozone. Industrial activities have added to the problem of global warming.

Grossi told Argentinian newspaper La Nación that given the climate change, all countries are expected to help decrease earth temperature 1.5 to 2 degrees, which is ideal temperature before industrialization, and that this goal will not be achievable without nuclear energy, because it can decrease the impact of greenhouse gases to zero percent.

To reach the objective in 2050, we should not omit clean energy (nuclear energy) from our equations, he said, adding that many environmental experts acknowledge that the nuclear energy is an effective solution to stop climate change.

There are 100 reactors in the United States, which provide 20% of electricity. Some 30 countries in the world possess nuclear energy and there are 440 reactors at global level. Argentina has had three reactors for 6 decades, providing the Latin American country with 10% of its power demand.



--Problems of Renewable Energies

Governments and media outlets have paid great attention to clean or renewable energies in recent years, including geothermal, solar, wind, tide and wave energies.

These kinds of energy resources cannot be utilized throughout the world, because they are fully dependent on climate factors; so, such energies are not reliable everywhere and every time.

Another problem is the process of generating such clean energies, which produces carbon dioxide, while the nuclear energy is much cleaner than these renewable energies.

Although the nuclear energy procedure produces radioactive wastes, these wastes are being controlled precisely, but fossil fuel-dependent powerplants have greenhouse gas emissions. When fuel of a nuclear plant comes to an end, radioactive wastes are removed from the reactor and stored in a safe place to prevent from radioactive emission in the nature.

In other word, the nuclear energy is the cleanest source of energy in the world.

Why should states acquire nuclear technology?



--Advantages & Usages of Nuclear Energy

The nuclear technology development in last half a century helped improve industry, agriculture, medicine and other fields.

The nuclear technology is helpful in conducting medical diagnoses, feeding billions of humans, providing animals with better healthcare.

There are numerous advantages of the nuclear technology such as electricity generation, treating several diseases like cancer, producing radiopharmaceuticals, providing billions of people with desalinated water as well as developing scientific and industrial know-how.

According to analysts, states give importance to technopolitics by the use of nuclear energy to enhance their security, because they are well aware that the scale of using different dimension of nuclear technology will help them experience better security and stand against foreign threats.

--Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Technology

Iran’s peaceful nuclear program kicked off in 1950; then, the country joined the IAEA in 1958 and Tehran signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1968. However, some biased reports on Iranians’ nuclear activities have been used as a pretext for the United States and the European Union to impose various sanctions on Iran despite the fact that the country has had an all-out cooperation with international entities, including the IAEA. After the 2015 nuclear deal the Western powers continued their sanction policy while the Islamic Republic complied with its commitments. The West claimed that they are concerned about the nature of Iran’s nuclear program, while Iranians have made it clear that they pursue nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and ruled out any link between the nuclear activities and manufacture of any atomic bomb.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei have time and again emphasized that acquiring and using atomic weapons are forbidden. The Leader said in a gathering on February 22, 2021 that the Islamic tenet prohibits the Islamic Republic of developing any chemical or nuclear weapons, because they can cause massacre of ordinary people.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on the occasion of the 16th National Anniversary of Nuclear Technology that Iran’s right to utilize peaceful nuclear energy and to acquire nuclear know-how is irreversible.

In an exhibition on Iran’s nuclear activities, three radiopharmaceuticals, two radio plasma and four industrial achievements were unveiled.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran plans to generate 10 megawatts nuclear energy and construct an all-Iranian nuclear power plant to generate 360,000 megawatts in Darkhoin.

As a result of all benefits of the nuclear technology in electricity, water, medical application and agriculture, ignoring the energy seems to be a strategic mistake for countries, leading states towards energy dependence in the future.

