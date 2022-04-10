Iran FM: Path of diplomacy is open

The US is after new conditions for lifting of the sanctions, Amirabdollahian noted at the first Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters meeting held in Tehran this morning.

To strengthen the power of knowledge-based companies and promote exports of products which create job opportunities, the Foreign Ministry along with other ministries makes its all-out efforts, Amirabdollahian noted.

Iran is after removal of the sanctions; meanwhile, the country should not be dependent on the Vienna talks according to President Ebrahim Raisi’s emphasis on the issue, the foreign minister underlined.

He went on to say that some results have gained over technical issues during the talks with the three European countries.

About the talks in the Austrian capital, the foreign minister said the Islamic Republic has insisted and will insist on its red lines.

The US officials speak about the necessity of holding direct talks with Iran, Amirabdollahian noted adding that Tehran has not received any interest from direct talks with Washington so far.

They insisted over and over on holding direct talks; and Iran said in response that they should take practical measure first if they have goodwill .

There were few weeks that taking a pause was necessary, and the reason was that Iran and the three European states were near to some conclusion which coincided with war and crisis in Ukraine.

Then, the foreign minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran at the highest level rejects any war in Ukraine, Yemen and Afghanistan or any other state.

Western states told Iran that Russia will not be after agreement due to start of war in Ukraine even if the sides reach final point of agreement; but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed clearly that his country will not be an obstacle to the agreement, Amirabdollahian said while referring to his visit to Moscow and his clear and transparent talks with Lavrov.

About the US behavior, the foreign minister said the American side declared some excessive demands two or three weeks ago while they were in contradiction to some parts in the text.

Iran and the United States (US) exchange non-paper messages through European coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Amirabdollahian added.

He stressed that Iran has explicitly told the US not to obstruct the negotiations.

This behavior that the US follows is against the spirit of cooperation in the Vienna talks.

