Katayoun Ashraf said on Sunday that so far, Thailand has expressed its readiness to participate in the Asian Rowing Championships and Tehran is waiting for other countries to announce their participation.

The 2021 Asian Rowing Championships were the 20th Asian Rowing Championships and took place from 9 to 12 December 2021, in Royal Thai Navy Rowing Center, Ban Chang, Rayong Province, Thailand.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish