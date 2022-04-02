Iran protests use of violence by Danish police against Iranian woman

A video spread on the social media Thursday showing the Danish Police forces using hard force against an Iranian woman before his husband and children. The Danish Police has forcibly transferred the Iranian national to the Copenhagen airport to deport her to Turkey.

Responding to the incident, Iran's Embassy in Copenhagen has delivered an official note to Denmark's Foreign Ministry, expressing protest against the inhumane behavior.

Iran’s Ambassador to Denmark Afsaneh Nadipour attended the Danish Foreign Ministry on Friday and met with concerned officials to express Iran’s protest.

She asked Danish authorities to address the issue and ensure that such incidents would not happen in the future and also apologize for the inhumane measure.

Denmark’s Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye has been reportedly summoned to a parliamentary committee to elaborate on the incident.

The Iranian woman is currently receiving treatment in Denmark where she is with her family.

9416**2050

