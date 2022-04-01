Coronavirus death toll drops to 36 in Iran

The total number of the deaths reached 140,240 after claiming lives of 36 in the country.

According to reports, 2,264 new cases infected by the coronavirus were found over the past 24 hours, some 315 of whom have been hospitalized.

So, 7,164,484 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 6,877,834 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 24 Iranian counties are in red zones, 68 in orange, 306 in yellow, and 50 in blue.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed over 6,167,420 across the world.

