FM Amirabdollahian highlights need for inclusive government in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Minister on the sideline of the third meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors in China, said in the meeting of Amir Khan Muttaqi that the inclusive government in Afghanistan is the key to sustainable security.

Iranian Foreign Minister in the meeting, emphasized the observance of women's rights, which is emphasized by Islam and Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), and regarded education at all levels and women's social participation as important issues.

Taliban's acting foreign minister for his part in the meeting, assured that Afghanistan's territory will not be a source of any threat against neighboring countries and stressed the fight against terrorism.

He also stressed the need to implement the water treaty.

Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, on Tuesday heading a delegation left Iran for China to participate in meeting of Afghanistan neighbors.

The third meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors is being hosted by China. The second round of the event was held on October 27 in Iran; and Pakistan hosted the first meeting of Afghanistan neighboring countries, online.

