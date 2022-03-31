Mar 31, 2022, 12:02 PM
US keeps violating UNSCR 2231: Spox

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that the United States continues violating the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 that enshrines the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) between Iran and world powers.

Referring to the new US sanctions against Iranians, Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that the move was another sign of the US government’s malice towards the Iranians, as it continues the failed policy of maximum pressure against them.

This move proves that the current US government, contrary to what it claims, is using every chance to make baseless accusations and put pressure on Iranians, Khatibzadeh added.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman also noted that despite US claims of wanting to revive the nuclear deal, the United States continues violating the UN resolution.

The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on some Iranian people.

