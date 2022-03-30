Iran attends Bologna Children’s Book Fair

Iran's Book and Literature House participated in this event in a pavilion of 32 square meters displaying over 300 books by the Iranian writers, illustrators, and publishers.

Bologna Children’s Book Fair is the premier annual meeting for the international children’s literature publishing and content industry. After two online editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCBF 2022 has returned to an in-person format in its 59th year.

The 59th edition of the event gathered over 2,215 titles of books by 1,070 publishers from 90 countries.

