Mar 26, 2022, 3:56 PM
Iran president felicitates Greece National Day

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in separate massages to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday, congratulated them on the country’s National Day. 

In his message to the Greek prime minister, President Raisi referred to the long history of relations between Iran and Greece, expressing hope that the two countries would witness growing expansion of ties in different areas.   

Also in a message to his Greek counterpart, the Iranian president said that bilateral relations between Tehran and Athens would benefit the interests of both sides in the light of combined efforts of both the Iranian and Greek governments.

