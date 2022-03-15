Iran to set out constructing first ever petrorefinary

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony of documents on Mazut value chain completion by domestic technical knowledge, Owji said that the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry has completed the value chain of Mazut and the related project would soon start off, with valuable side products like sponge coke.

He promised that the oil ministry would start construction of the first 300k-barrel petrorefinary next year in southern Iranian Hormozgan Province.

Owji noted that the exports of oil, gas and petroleum products have seen growth since the new administration took office in August last year and the realization of debts have grown 2.5 times.

