Ibn Sina flagbearer of knowledge, ethics: Iran official

Ayoubi made the remarks in International Nowruz Festival in Hamedan, western Iran, noting that one of the awards, which United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has endorsed, is the Avicenna Prize for Ethics in Science.

Pointing to the glorious history and impact of Hamedan, where is also burial place of Ibn Sina, the official noted that historical honor cannot be purchased, and that the history of Hamedan is a source of proud for the whole Iran.

Describing Hamedan as the divine and historical gateway, he said that people residing in capital Tehran can drive short path to arrive in the historical city.

According to the secretary general of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, creation of eye-catching scenes in the western route of the Islamic country during the International Nowruz Festival indicates solidarity among Iranian people.

He underlined that it is a great pleasure to stay in Hamedan concurrent with ancient Nowruz holidays and religious occasion of Sha'baniyeh Eid (marking birthday anniversaries of Imam Hussain, Hazrat Abbas, Imam Sajjad and Imam Mahdi).

Quoting great Iranian Poet Nezami Ganjavi, Ayoubi said that Iran is the heart of the world.

Iranian physician of 10th century, Ibn Sina

He further noted that the Islamic Republic conveyed dossier of the Urban Historic Landscape of Hegmataneh, including Hegmataneh Hill and Hamedan's ancient fabric and sidewalks, to the UNESCO, and that registration of the historical landscape will be decided until one month.

This year's International Nowruz Festival in western Iran has been inaugurated Tuesday morning in Hamedan. Selected groups of different Iranian tribes as well as guests from UNESCO took part in the inaugural ceremony.

The event has been organized to introduce cultural and tourism capacities of western districts of Iran at national and international levels, promoting tourism industry in the routes from Tehran to Hamedan, Kermanshah and Sanandaj.

