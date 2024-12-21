Norway seeks to expel Israel regime from World Cup competition

According to a Friday report, the head of the Norwegian Football Federation, Lise Klaveness, has said that the match against the Israeli team goes beyond the 'purely sporting aspect', highlighting concerns over 'disproportionate attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza' and Norway's long-standing ties to the Palestinian Football Association.

The Norwegian Football Federation has taken a decisive stand by refusing to face Israel in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Citing the ongoing war in Gaza and what it calls “Israeli genocide” since October 7, 2023, the federation condemned Israel’s actions against Palestinian civilians.

This unprecedented move comes as a powerful statement in sports, reflecting growing global concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The federation has called on international football bodies, including FIFA and UEFA, to impose consequences on Israel.

The decision underscores Norway’s alignment with its government’s firm stance against civilian casualties and calls for accountability in international conflicts. As the crisis deepens, Norway’s action sets a new precedent for blending sports and human rights advocacy on a global stage.

