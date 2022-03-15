Chaharshanbe Suri last festival in Persian year

The Chaharshanbe Suri Festival dates back to centuries ago. In this occasion, Iranians pray for getting rid of any problems and catastrophes and hold a ritual in which they set up big fires and jump over them, chanting a Persian song that means praying for leaving behind all diseases and concerns of the current year and starting a new year joyfully.

The festival includes some special customs and rituals. Fireworks and bonfires traditionally mark the last Wednesday of the Persian year.

The expression Chaharshanbe Suri consists of two Persian words Chaharshanbe (Wednesday) and Suri (festive or party).

Chaharshanbe Suri and Holi Festival had the same roots in ancient Arian religions.

Some historians pointed to the fact that Chaharshanbe Suri has its roots in celebration of Forouhars or the deceased in last days of the year.

The book 'The History of Bukhara', referred to as Shab Suri , which is not a reference to Chaharshanbe Suri, but the festive was mentioned as ancient habit, indicating the importance of the celebration.

Lighting up Fires



Prior to the start of the Chaharshanbe Suri Festival, people gather brushwood in open areas. At sunset, after making bonfires, they jump over the flames. The act of jumping over bonfires is considered as a purification practice. People leave the bonfires until they extinguish.

Pottery-Breaking Ceremony



Pottery-breaking ritual is one of traditions of the ancient festival. People throw some salt in a pottery pot to repel the evil eyes. They add a coin to keep away poverty and some charcoal to wash away misery. Family members turn the pottery around their head and then the last person takes the pottery to the roof of the house and throws it into the alley.

Listening to Bystanders

At the night of Chaharshanbe Suri Festival people stand in a corner of their quarters and listen to bystanders' words. Girls keen on getting married or travelling listen to bystanders to see if they feel good and their wishes can be materialized.

Spoon-Banging



Charshanbe Suri has also a custom similar to trick-or-treating. A few people wear disguises and go door-to-door to hit spoons against plates or bowls and receive snacks.

A Wish-Granting Snack

Eating a mix of nuts and fruits during Chaharshanbe Suri Festival is called Ajeel e Chahar Shanbe Suri, which is a ritual to make wishes come true. The package is a mixture of sour and sweet nuts and dried fruits, such as pistachios, almonds, chickpeas and raisins.

