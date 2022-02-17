Yemeni people defend against illegitimate foreign aggression: Envoy

The nation that has been defending itself for seven years against illegitimate foreign aggression is neither terrorist nor aggressor, Nasser Kanani said in a statement on Thursday.

He said that it is obvious that the part of the council’s statement that has attacked Yemeni people and criticized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for them is the Saudi minister's point of view.

But it is surprising that why others have allowed such a stance be published and have let the massacre of thousands of innocent Yemenis, children in particular, be overlooked in a religious meeting, Kanani underlined.

Saudi Arabia’s viewpoint was not a criterion for judgement in the case of the war in Yemen, he noted, adding that the public opinion and the awakened conscience will judge.

Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh had made anti-Iran statements last week.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh downgraded the remarks as “worthless” and “nauseating”, saying that such statements suggest some in Saudi Arabia are still exploiting Muslim and international gatherings.

