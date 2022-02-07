Iran awaiting practical change in US, Europe behavior: Spox

In continuation of Vienna Talks, the Europeans should act to sideline the US disloyalty and its lack of action, Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters at his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

Asked about the Vienna Talks between Iran and 4+1, the spokesman said that the Iranian negotiating team, which was in Tehran for consultation, are to leave for the Austrian capital on Tuesday.

Iran and 4+1 resumed talks on November 29, 2021, in Vienna, Austria, to work on the text and make effort to settle disagreements.

As Khatibzadeh noted, it is expected that all negotiating delegations will return to Vienna on February 8 and the American team is expected to come back to Vienna with A definite plan for removal of the sanctions.

The issue of lifting of the sanctions and its economic aspects is Iran’s red line, the spokesman stressed, adding that talks and expectations have to be turned into practice.

He went on to say that Iran is after a good and reliable agreement and the US officials should pay for the losses [caused after its unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)] and violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

It is too soon to predict the result of the talks, he underlined, adding that Iran’s lines are completely clear.

About an anti-Iran court session underway in London, Khatibzadeh said that Iran does not make itself involved in such a game show; meanwhile, the country has extended its strong protest to the UK officials.

Turning to the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the spokesman said Tehran is ready to continue the talks in Baghdad, but continuation of talks depends on the Riyadh's decision.

Elsewhere, the spokesman referred to the news that a Danish court has found three members of terrorist group of al-Ahwaziyeh guilty and said such an incident is proof of what the Islamic Republic of Iran had been stressing for years.

In 2018, al-Ahwaziyeh terrorist group killed 25 people at a terrorist attack in southwest Iran.

It is regrettable that certain states host the terrorist group while it has been proved that they are terrorists and affiliated to some countries including Saudi Arabia, he noted.

Further, the spokesman called for European states to keep away from double-sided standards and put an end to safe heaven made for the terrorist grouplets.

Iran does not joke when it talks about its people’s interests and security.

