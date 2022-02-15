Pakistani media widely cover Iran interior minister’s Islamabad visit

Vahidi arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a day-long visit to hold high level talks with Pakistani officials to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

During the visit he met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

Daily ‘Dawn’ in its report said Prime Minister Imran Khan has described the Pakistan-Iran border as a frontier of "peace and friendship" and underlined the importance of joint cooperation between the two countries for addressing security issues.

The premier expressed the views during a meeting with Vahidi, who called on him during a day-long visit to Islamabad.

It said that during the meeting between the Iranian delegation and the chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, both sides exchanged views on the Pakistan-Iran border security mechanism, including border markets.

‘Express Tribune’ said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has termed the Pakistan-Iran frontier as a border of peace and friendship in a meeting with the Iranian interior minister.

It said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting with Iranian minister expressed satisfaction over positive momentum in the brotherly relations between the two countries and highlighted vast potential that exists for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields.

Another daily ‘The News’ said that Iranian minister for interior held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and discussed matters of mutual interest.

It said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting with the Iranian minister reiterated his invitation to President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan at an early date. Iranian Interior Minister Vahidi conveyed cordial greetings of Iranian leadership to the prime minister and reaffirmed Iran’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

‘The Nation’ reported that a joint declaration issued after the meeting of 9-member visiting Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Vahidi with his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, says both sides have agreed that a joint working group would be formed to enhance bilateral relations and markets would be set up on Pak-Iran borders besides increasing number of border terminals.

‘The Nation’ in its editorial on Tuesday said that on Monday, Vahidi arrived in Islamabad on a day-long visit and held meetings with PM and other government officials.

It said issues relating to the Pak-Iran border management and the exchange of prisoners were discussed during the talks. Pakistan has also been erecting a fence along the border, which is expected to be completed within a year.

It added that the presence of groups such as IS threatens Iran and other countries in the neighborhood. These groups have operational linkages and the network keeps on expanding once they gain a foothold in the presence of a power vacuum.

‘The Nation’ said given the nature of the threat, what we need is a lot more cooperation among partners in the region to eradicate the presence of terrorist groups. Not only is this seriously threatening the internal security of several countries, but it is also holding the region back from prospering.

‘Pakistan Today’ in its report said that Pakistan and Iran Monday decided to take further practical measures to boost anti-terrorism cooperation along Pak-Iran border and form Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to help cement bilateral trade and regulate border markets.

During high level meetings held here with the visiting Iranian minister, Imran Khan emphasized early completion and operationalization of border sustenance markets for economic uplift of people living on both sides of Pakistan-Iran border.

‘Business Recorder’ said that the interior minister of Iran called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over positive momentum in brotherly relations between the two countries and highlighted the vast potential that exists for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields.

Daily Pakistan observer said Vahidi along with a delegation, visited GHQ on Monday and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, the geostrategic environment particularly regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in defense and security domains came under discussion.

‘Radio Pakistan’ reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized early completion and operationalization of border sustenance markets for economic uplift of people living on both sides of Pak-Iran border.

Talking to Iranian minister in Islamabad, he emphasized the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity.

Meanwhile Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called for collective efforts to deny any space or liberty of action to be exploited by miscreants along Pak-Iran Border.

The state radio in another report said that Pakistan and Iran have agreed to form joint working groups to strengthen bilateral relations.

The understanding was reached in a joint declaration issued after the meeting of a nine member visiting Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Vahidi with Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad on Monday.

‘Dunya news’ tv channel said Iran and Pakistan have discussed ways to prevent illegal human immigration and drug trafficking.

On the occasion, the Iranian interior minister strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said that his country considers terrorist attack on Pakistan as an attack on Iran.

Meanwhile all Urdu news papers namely Jang, Nawa-i-waqt, Express, Ausaf, Nai Baat, Dunya, 92 News daily, and Ummat also gave exclusive coverage of the Pakistan visit of the Iranian interior minister.

272**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish