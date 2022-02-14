Enhanced cooperation with Iran vital for regional peace: Pakistan Army Chief

Pakistan Army Media Wing ISPR in a statement on Monday said Ahmad Vahidi, Interior Minister of Iran along with a delegation, visited GHQ today and met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

It said geostrategic environment particularly regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in defence and security domains discussed during the meeting. Pak - Iran Border Security mechanism including Border Markets came under discussion.

The statement further added COAS said that enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours is vital for peace and stability in the region. Terming Pak - Iran Border as border of peace and friendship, COAS highlighted the need to put in collective efforts to deny any space or liberty of action to be exploited by miscreants-along Pak-Iran Border.

“The visiting dignitary while acknowledging stability in Afghanistan as collective regional responsibility, appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability, particularly humanitarian assistance being rendered to mitigate challenges faced by people of Afghanistan,” said the statement.

It is worth mentioning that the Minister of Interior and members of the Iranian delegation left Islamabad for Tehran this evening after meeting with high-ranking political and military officials of Pakistan.

