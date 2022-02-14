Iran president stresses need for pragmatic removal of unlawful sanctions

The president made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

President Raisi hailed Ireland's independence against the US and some European countries and said Iran is resolved to enhance relations with friendly and independent countries.

"Trade relations between the two countries can go much higher than the current level," he said.

The Irish foreign minister, for his part, said that his country attaches special significance to the expansion of relations with Islamic Republic of Iran.

Noting that Iran and Ireland are in a strategic stage of bilateral relations, Coveney said that Ireland is determined to reopen its embassy in Tehran.

He said that he understood the disappointment of the Iranian people for US failure to adhere to its promises under a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, adding that Ireland believes that Iran has to be given some guarantees in the course of ongoing talks in order for an agreement to be reached.

