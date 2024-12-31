Israelis banned from World Bowls Tour event in Britain

The WBT said on Monday that the Israeli players will not be able to participate in the World Indoor Championships that is expected to take place on January 10 and 26 at Potters Resorts, Hopton on Sea, Norfolk.

It said the players had been banned from the event after a spike in “political concerns” related to the participation of Israelis in at a previous event in Scotland.

The decision was made in response to calls made by pro-Palestine activists in Britain to ban representatives of the Israeli regime from taking part in major sports event.

The Israeli regime has killed more than 45,000 people in Gaza since it launched an invasion against the Palestinian territory in October 2023.

4261