Iran's top negotiator, EU’s Mora meet in Vienna

Bagheri Kani and Mora met on Monday in Vienna where the negotiations on removal of the US sanctions on Iran are underway between Iran and five world powers – aka P4+1.

Yesterday, there were also several bilateral meetings between Bagheri Kani and Mora, as well as meetings among the heads of delegations from Iran, Russia, and China.

Iran has previously made its demands clear by submitting two drafts and a final pack and now its other parties’ turn to make their political decision.

The ongoing round of talks began on December 7, 2021.

