Feb 14, 2022, 1:19 PM
Vienna talks outcome can be announced now: Shamkhani

Tehran, IRNA - Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said in a tweet on Monday that the talks in Vienna to remove sanctions against Iran have reached a stage where outcome can be announced without speculation and with certainty.

"The US political decision to realize or refuse to accept the requirements of a credible and lasting deal based on the principles accepted in the JCPOA can replace speculation", he added.

Iran and the P+1 are hold talks in the Austrian capital with the indirect participation of the US to reach a deal on removing sanctions against Iran and implementing Tehran's commitments in the 2015 nuclear deal.

