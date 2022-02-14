Vienna talks outcome can be announced now: Shamkhani

"The US political decision to realize or refuse to accept the requirements of a credible and lasting deal based on the principles accepted in the JCPOA can replace speculation", he added.

Iran and the P+1 are hold talks in the Austrian capital with the indirect participation of the US to reach a deal on removing sanctions against Iran and implementing Tehran's commitments in the 2015 nuclear deal.

