Iran, Russia nuclear negotiation teams meet in Vienna

The meeting just began on Sunday noon (UTC+3:30), attended by Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Mehdi Safari as well as the Russian representative Mikhail Ulyanov.

As the teams in Vienna have agreed, the Joint Commission of the JCPOA is not going to convene and the negotiators will only have bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Iran has previously made his demands clear by submitting two drafts and a final pack and now its other parties’ turn to make their political decision.

The current round of talks began on December 7, 2021.

