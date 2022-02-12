Pres. Raisi: Saddam's crimes must be displayed beyond Iran's borders

President Raisi made the remarks during the meeting with some families of martyrs and veterans of Ilam Province, Iran.

Referring to the bombing of the Chavar football field that was carried out by Iraqi Air Force fighters on February 12, 1986, in a football field in the Chavar section of Ilam province during a football match, resulting in the killing of civilians, President Raisi named Ilam as one of the provinces that have a great share in defending the country, and the Islamic Revolution.

Pointing to the heinous attacks by Saddam Hussein's regime in 1986, the president added that the Ilam heinous incident should be "explained" to young people and athletes to be registered in the history of Iran and the world.

Regarding the necessity of introducing the martyrs of Ilam athletes in the national and international arenas, President Raisi stressed the crime of Saddam and his supporters against the defenseless athletes and youth of Ilam should be displayed beyond the borders of Iran.

The bombing of the Chavar football field was a bombardment carried out by Iraqi Air Force fighters on February 14, 1986, in a football field in the Chavar section of Ilam province during a football match, resulting in the killing of civilians. The bombing took place in the 55th minute of the game and left horrifying moments and heartbreaking scenes, bloody bodies, and torn pieces of young football players on the football field. Such a war crime is unprecedented in the history of world sports.

