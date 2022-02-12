Feb 12, 2022, 3:55 AM
Nakhchivan parliament speaker congratulates anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Baku, IRNA- Speaker of the supreme assembly of Nakhchivan Vasif Talıbov congratulated Iran on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and said stated that brotherly cooperation with Iran has always been important for Nakhchivan.

Talibov said that interaction with the two provinces of East and West Azerbaijan of Iran is especially important. 

He also expressed hope that after the removal of the coronavirus restrictions which have restricted all travels, it will be possible to meet with the officials of this country, especially the governors-general of the two provinces.

Bahman 22 in the Iranian calendar commemorates February 11, 1979, when the Islamic Revolution gained victory in Iran.

