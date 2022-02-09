Iranian, European envoys resume nuclear talks after a short pause

Vienna talks, which started November 29, 2021 to work on a text and make efforts to settle disagreements, resumed work on February 8 after a short break for consultation.

The negotiating teams of the all sides had returned to their countries to consult and take political decisions, then they came back to Vienna to resume negotiations.

In a related development, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh noted on Monday it is expected that all negotiating delegations will return to Vienna on February 8, and the American team is expected to come back with a definite plan for removal of the sanctions.

