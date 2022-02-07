Deal unable to remove maximum pressure not good: Top security official

Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account on Monday said, "The agenda for the Iranian negotiators to continue the eighth round of #ViennaTalks has been carefully defined."

He added, "An agreement in which the sanctions that form the maximum pressure are not lifted will condition the country's economy and cannot be the basis of a #GoodDeal."

Earlier on Thursday, lead spokesman for the European Union’s external affairs Peter Stano said that the eighth round of talks in Vienna will be resumed in the next few days.

Stano added that negotiators have returned to their capitals and that the talks halted temporarily, and the Vienna Talks should be resumed later this week and a statement would be issued at the appropriate time.

Stano also said that once the negotiators agreed in all aspects, the Joint Commission and the ministerial session will be held.

