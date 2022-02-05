Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 5

*** IRAN DAILY

- Danish court convicts members of anti-Iran group of spying for Saudi Arabia

A Danish court on Friday convicted three men working for an Iranian separatist armed group based in the Scandinavian country of spying for Saudi intelligence between 2012 and 2020 and terror activities.

- Iran cancels US wrestling match after visas denied

In a letter to USA Wrestling, Iran’s Wrestling Federation has indicated that it had decided not to travel to the United States to compete against Team USA at the Bout at the Ballpark in Arlington, Texas, on February 12.

- Iranian FM discusses ties, regional issues, JCPOA with counterparts

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in separate phone calls with his counterparts from Iraq, the UAE and Japan, talked about regional issues, bilateral relations as well as the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Diplomatic efforts continue in Vienna

As the Vienna talks have reached a sensitive stage, talks between the diplomats are going on.

- Esteghlal beat Havadar: IPL

Iran Professional League (IPL) leaders Esteghlal football team defeated Havadar 2-1 on Friday.

- Statue of Kurdish writer Mastureh Ardalan awarded national heritage status

A statue of Iranian Kurdish poet and historian Mastureh Ardalan in her hometown of Sanandaj has been granted National Tangible Heritage status.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran Wrestlers’ Trip to U.S. Canceled After Washington Refuses Visas

The trip to the United States by Iran’s National Freestyle Wrestling Team has been canceled due to the host country refusing to issue visas to the athletes.

- U.S. Raid Kills 13, Including Women, Children, in Syria’s Idlib

At least 13 people were killed in a U.S. raid in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib before daybreak on Thursday, a war monitor reported.

- Iran’s Islamic Revolution Reverberates Around World

Iran’s Islamic Revolution is being recalled globally by those who were of age to witness its immediate impact and for others who continue to feel its international legacy.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish