Iran, Azerbaijan agree to facilitate border transit in Astara Customs

In a meeting between Iran's Saeed Naderi and the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan customs office, Naderi criticized the low speed of admission of cargo trucks by the Customs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Customs.

Referring to the agreements of the ministers of roads and urban development of the two countries, Naderi called for facilitation of the process to increase the number of trucks to enter Azerbaijan to 400 per day.

The Azeri side for his part promised to solve transportation problems and increase interaction and cooperation with Iran's Astara Customs.

According to General Administration Customs of Astara, it was decided that until the completion of Gilan-Astara Customs landscaping project, the number of Iranian trucks be increased to 300 per day.

