Pakistan's ambassador to Iran condoles demise of Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani

Rahim Hayat Qureshi in a tweet on Wednesday said that Pakistan expresses its deepest condolences on passing away of Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani.

“His services to Islam, Iran and suffering Muslims everywhere including Kashmiris will long be remembered,” he said.

A number of Pakistani religious figures, senior Shiite clerics, and heads of seminaries in the country also sent separate messages to condole the demise of Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani.

Secretary General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffari, Chairman of Ummat-e-Wahida Pakistan Allama Muhammad Amin Shaheedi, and the Association of Shiite Friday Imams in Karachi expressed their condolences.

Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani passed away at the age of 103 on early Tuesday.

Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani was a senior Iranian theologian, a Twelver Shia Marja, and the author of several significant books on Shia jurisprudence. He was born in 1297 (Iranian calendar) in Golpayegan.

He studied in seminaries of Qom under Grand Ayatollah Borujerdi, Hojjat, Khansari, and Golpaygani.

